About 220 years ago—back when Beethoven was tickling the ivories, before the steam engine or lightbulb even existed—Peregrine (called J.G. Glover and Co. at the time) was just getting started as a British clothing manufacturer. Now, eight generations worth of expertise and a name change later, you could say they’ve absolutely mastered their trade. Crafting well-made classics built to last a lifetime, Peregrine proudly designs, cuts, and sews each one of their garments in the UK. Our house favorite? Their Waxed Bexley Jacket—an instant classic with its vintage British military silhouette and soft shell constructed from waxed Millerain cotton fabric. We were so enamored with it that we had them build out an exclusive Olive colorway just for our shop. The result is a rugged-meets-refined layer that’s nearly as versatile as the UK’s very own Daniel Day-Lewis.