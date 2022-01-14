Ever find yourself wishing the future didn’t look quite so… Futuristic? Maybe that’s why we’re such big fans of People Footwear, because this future looks a little bit like the past, but it’s more breathable, more refined, more comfortable, and a whole lot easier on your feet (not to mention easier on your wallet too). People Footwear marries our favorite footwear profiles of the past with ultra-modern techniques like digital knitting and 3D-printing that reduce waste while almost completely eliminating the reliance on stitching or glue.





That seamless construction also leads to serious sockless comfort to keep your dogs happy all summer long — thanks in part to People’s proprietary Skylite EVA rubberized outsoles and ultra-cushy footbeds. For the warmer months ahead, we have new seasonal colorways (the new Heather Grey kicks have us drooling) in the ridiculously light, best-selling Stanley and Phillips silhouettes. Both sneakers are available in either the super breathable Knit version or the standard version, which gives you a little more structure thanks to the hybrid construction that combines 3D printing and robot weaving. All of this technology is being put to use for the very first time in the casual space — a looking glass into not just the past, but the future of footwear.