Innovation and heritage apparel brands don’t always go hand-in-hand. Penfield’s an exception. This New England-based brand has been around for decades but they’ve never grown complacent, adding thoughtful design details and features to their lineup, season after season. Which is why we couldn’t wait to see what they had up their sleeves with the latest drop. From their assortment of stylish short sleeve button downs, to the lightweight weather-resistant PacJac anorak, this is the stuff we’ll be reaching for from now ‘til leaf-peeping season.