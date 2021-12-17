Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Pedro and Tailor

Pedro and Tailor

Our buddy Josh Perez started Pedro & Tailor because he wants everyone to live a life of wonder. So he and co-founder Levi Tijerina struck out on their own, inspired by their family histories and Latino and Hispanic heritage—and invited us all along for the ride. Their lineup of sturdy apparel and homegoods perfectly balances rock-solid construction with fresh design, like new twists on stories that’ve been passed along for generations. Feel each shirt or chore coat, and you know they’re the type of gear you can rely on for years, worthy of everyday wear and that precious space in your weekender bag. We couldn’t agree with Josh’s approach more—surround yourself with pieces you can depend on, and never stop chasing a life of wonder.

San Juan Crewneck Sweatshirt

Pedro and Tailor

San Juan Crewneck Sweatshirt$67.98 $105.00
San Juan Crewneck Sweatshirt

Pedro and Tailor

San Juan Crewneck Sweatshirt$67.98 $105.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon