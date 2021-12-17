Our buddy Josh Perez started Pedro & Tailor because he wants everyone to live a life of wonder. So he and co-founder Levi Tijerina struck out on their own, inspired by their family histories and Latino and Hispanic heritage—and invited us all along for the ride. Their lineup of sturdy apparel and homegoods perfectly balances rock-solid construction with fresh design, like new twists on stories that’ve been passed along for generations. Feel each shirt or chore coat, and you know they’re the type of gear you can rely on for years, worthy of everyday wear and that precious space in your weekender bag. We couldn’t agree with Josh’s approach more—surround yourself with pieces you can depend on, and never stop chasing a life of wonder.