For hundreds of years, not much has changed in the way we smoke tobacco. Enter Pax Labs, a San Francisco startup that’s revolutionizing the age-old experience with their latest innovation, the Pax 2, which is quietly reshaping the way we smoke. The sleek Pax 2 is a smokeless, loose-leaf tobacco vaporizer — redesigned to be slimmer, smarter, and more powerful.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery with an even higher capacity than the first, the Pax 2 quickly and evenly heats your tobacco leaves, delivering pure vapor through four distinct motion-controlled temperature settings. All of which, without burning or combustion leaving you to enjoy the pure, subtle notes of your favorite tobacco without the harsh smoke or cocktail of additives found in traditional rolled combustibles. Lastly, an on-board LED indicator provides temperature and charge status, which are dispelled with a gentle flick of the wrist.

We get it — vaporizers aren't for everyone. And we know that some of you will never give up your grandpa's corncob pipe or your love of Davidoff cigars (everything but the price). But for those looking for a smoke-free tobacco alternative — or a last-minute gift for someone who is — the Pax is worth a look.