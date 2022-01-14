You’ve got nowhere to be, no one to please, and just about everything to see. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could take that footloose, freewheeling feeling of vacation back home with you after? The founders of Patara, San Diego’s Christian and Kilian Rosier, did just that with their new line of casual kicks inspired by travels to tropical hotspots around the globe. Not only are Patara’s barefoot-leaning shoes crafted by fairly compensated local artisans in small batches, each pair is cut from sustainable and natural materials, including the woven jute outsole bumpers and naturally odor-resistant cork insoles. It also means each of these easy-wearing travel shoes comes in its own highly limited run, so chances you’ll see someone else with the same style are about as good as running into your mom on vacation. Not that you’d mind: with a soft suede inner lining to ease the break-in and a nicely padded arch support, Patara’s have a way of smoothing things out, at home or way across the sea. So the next time you need a little vacation, let your feet get a head start.