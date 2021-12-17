“Leave it better than you found it.” This mantra has helped keep our National Parks beautiful and pristine for the past 140 years.





The Parks Project is a dedicated group of adventurers who live by this code every day, helping to promote and maintain the amazing spaces that have given them so much. Whether it’s providing bear-proof canisters for Backpackers in Denali, or funding a field trip for school kids to visit the Santa Monica Mountains for the first time, every item purchased helps support the preservation of the great outdoors, and inspire a new generation determined to protect them. And since everything is made in the good ‘ol US of A, you can feel good about saving some trees and some jobs, all at once.