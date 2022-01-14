Before Parker Dusseau, an active lifestyle and an inflexible office policy on casual wear caused major sartorial disasters — think sweat-stained buttondowns and ripped crotches. Thanks to this San Francisco-based brand, commuters everywhere can now move in their work duds while still looking professional. Using moveable, breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics, founder Vaughn Brown’s resulting line of officewear for the active man is full of of tailored silhouettes that encourage movement and activity — be it walking to work or hustling to get a coffee before your next meeting. The Commuter Dress Shirt, with its mesh-lined shoulder vents and reflective details on the collar and cuff, keeps you looking sharp (and dry) while on your bike or in the boardroom.