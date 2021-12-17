The name Pappy Van Winkle carries a lot of weight in the bourbon world. Considered to be some of the finest whiskey ever distilled, Pappy Van Winkle is coveted to the point of being nearly impossible to get ahold of—there’s some serious black market trading for just a single bottle. So yeah, it’s pretty damn delicious. The folks at Pappy & Co. wanted to make sure everyone could still get in on the bourbon flavor they’re famous for, and they created a lineup of provisions made with the highly sought after spirit. While you won’t have to meet with anyone in a trench coat to get a hold of these tasty offerings, we’d suggest you act quickly because we simply can never keep them in stock.