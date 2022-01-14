Our number one ally against baking in the summer sun while making the most out of the year’s longest days? A hat. More often than not, it’s a full-brimmed, Panama-style hat. Now, you can find the real thing in our Pantropic shop below, in the form of the Panama Player: handwoven from traditionally processed, flexible, and waterproof toquilla straw, straight from Ecuador. It’s got a sharp, stylish look that adds a fine-but-not-too-fine point on any summer look. But if you’re looking for performance in the long, hot days of summer, look no further than the Creekside Gaucho, which is woven stateside from a synthetic straw that’s a little easier on the wallet while providing all of the same benefits as the traditional toquilla. The Gaucho’s also equipped with some adventure-ready features like a perforated bucket and moisture-wicking sweatband that make it a killer choice for any outdoor excursion this summer. Whichever way you go, you can trust that if it carries the Pantropic name, you’ve got a quality hat on your hands that’s built to last.