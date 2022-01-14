When you take a look through the window on top of your watch case, every watch you see has one thing in common: through virtue, heritage or the story behind it, they’ve all earned a spot in your collection. Panerai’s been paying their dues and earning spots in the most prestigious watch collections for over 150 years.

Panerai has been ambitious from the start: in 19th-century Florence, Italy, Giovanni Panerai opened the city’s first combination storefront, workshop and watchmaking school. Over the course of more than 100 years of meeting the Italian Marina Militare’s maritime timekeeping needs, Panerai honed their now-iconic military watches and picked up a number of patents along the way. Most notably, they developed their signature Radiomir and Luminor lume paints, powered by radium and tritium respectively, which they used to manufacture some of the most legible watches in history. Continuous research, refinement and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of materials technology gave Panerai the expertise to steer their range into international waters after parting ways with the military. Their bold designs have since become a staple of collector’s cases as one of the most unique watches around and as a brand that refuses to compromise when it comes to their signature style and unfailing construction; in other words, they’ve definitely earned themselves a spot in your watch case.