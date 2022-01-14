When it comes to making top-quality eyewear for summer, Alain Guglielmino and Nick Guzowski, the founders of Pacifico definitely charted the correct course. Inspired by Australia’s famed Bondi Beach (Nick’s hometown) and originally built in collaboration with yacht week, they searched the world over for the best possible components to put in their new Yacht Master shades. And truly, the specs they ended up with would make any sunglass collector wipe his brow. They’ve got polarized, German-engineered Zeiss lenses—for clear vision over the water whether you’re out on a boat, or just monitoring the surf from a hammock strung up between palm trees. They also feature handy anchor points (called Horizon Links) for a glasses cord so you can be sure your sunnies won’t be lost at sea. Add acetate frames carefully handcrafted by Mazzucchelli in Italy, Italian-engineered nickel hinges, and a vintage-inspired shape, and you’re off to the (boat) races. Plus, they operate outside the confines of the standard markup-heavy sunglasses biz, so you can pick these up for around half of what other companies would charge.