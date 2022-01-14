“I like coffee because it gives me the illusion that I might be awake.” - Lewis Black





If the Oxx Coffeeboxx looks more like it belongs on a construction site than a kitchen table, it’s not surprising: this thing is a serious power tool. Originally conceived as an unbreakable coffeemaker for builders, the ‘box makes a damn fine K-cup — you can even use the hot water dispenser to whip up some tea or ramen noodles in a pinch. Like any tool worth its salt, it’s dust, spill and drop-proof to 3 feet, on concrete — that’s more than enough to survive a fall from a flatbed. Designed by a former lead at the world’s largest appliance maker and perfected over a testing period of more than 3 years, the ‘box has quickly become our go-to “Where’s my coffee?” machine for parties, backyard bbqs and road-trips where the caffeine situation is in question.





Let’s get one thing straight: when a manufacturer uses the “U” word it’s basically an invitation for us to hit it with everything we’ve got. We dropped the Coffeeboxx, knocked it around in the back our friend’s Econoline van, then we blasted it with sand, dirt and water. No dice: still just about 3 minutes to a piping hot cup of joe, every time. With a gargantuan 84.5oz water basin and big, bright LED rings that tell you everything from the size of your cup (8oz, 10oz or 12oz) to when you need to refill the basin or change the built-in water filter, it’s good to go — anywhere you’ve got a plug and a cup.