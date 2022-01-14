We all need a little encouragement now and then, which is why we appreciate the offerings from Brooklyn’s very own Owen & Fred. Here, you’ll find a thoughtful collection of handsome, American-designed and American-made essentials for guys like us — cool stuff like the Reclaimed Wood Razor Handle or a cheeky shaving kit that reminds us we’re still looking good in the morning. Our favorite though? Check out the Perfect Getaway Duffel a rugged and roomy 1000-denier carry that we’d happily fill with essentials for a weekend adventure (since we won't be stuffing it with non-sequential bills obtained in the Hollywood heist of our dreams). Inside the bag, you’ll find a neatly screened reminder asserting that whatever’s in the bag is always deserving of that perfect getaway.