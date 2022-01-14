If you ask us, whipping out a bluetooth speaker to play music from your smartphone takes something away from the vibe of the great outdoors. We’d much rather bust out an instrument around the campfire and Outdoor Ukulele has created the perfect adventure-ready option.



Constructed from super durable, waterproof polycarbonate, this ukulele is a tank compared to traditional models. The Outdoor Ukulele can stand up to withering heat or cold, take a beating in your pack or in the back of your truck, and still pump out professional-quality acoustics whether you’re at base camp or in your happy place at the top of the world. But perhaps the best part is how each instrument is expertly crafted in Bend, Oregon. So whether you're trekking through the countryside or rocking on the front porch, Outdoor Ukelele will be your trusted companion for years to come.



Click here to learn more about Outdoor Ukulele.