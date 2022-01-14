Good music and fresh air are two things that go very, very well together. But most of the time, bluetooth speakers are either too heavy to toss in our packs on a day hike, or too fragile to withstand a little sea spray during an early morning surf session. Outdoor Tech has finally bridged this gap — creating a line of super rugged, lightweight bluetooth speakers that are built for base camp and beyond.





We especially love the commute-ready Buckshot Pro — an all-in-one wireless speaker, flashlight, emergency strobe, lantern, and power-bank that’s able to charge an iPhone or GoPro a couple times over. Looking to add a little more bass to your campsite or office? Check out the Turtle 2.0 — it’s 6 decibels louder than a bear’s roar (seriously) and even comes complete with a shockproof and water-resistant housing that makes it perfect for a long day at the beach.