Looking sharp during the hottest season of the year can be a challenge. There aren’t a ton of options for keeping your cool that won’t have you looking like an extra in a Jimmy Buffet video. Luckily, these brand-new, lightweight short sleeve shirts by OurCaste are here to soothe your summer sartorial woes. OurCaste’s shirts are made from linen and moisture wicking cotton to keep you comfortable when the mercury rises. And with unique styling details like Mandarin collars and pop-over closures, you’ll look infinitely better than the guy rocking a “YOLO” tee to the boardwalk bar.