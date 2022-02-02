If there’s a dirt trail in Australia, chances are Ottway’s founders, Manu and Neri, have walked it—most likely barefoot, with their eyes soaking in their surroundings. Manu and Neri founded Ottway as both a passion project and a guiding light for others inspired by sustainable apparel manufacturing, hence their unique style blends the best of beach life and mountain retreats. Named after the Otway Ranges in southern Australia, this gear is bound to inspire your next adventure with rugged good looks and superior quality. We think Ottway’s gear is best paired with a ‘74 Volkswagen van or a built-out Land Cruiser, but even if you’re simply visiting your favorite local venue, we know Manu and Neri would approve.