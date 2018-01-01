Elevation 20 Tumbler

Story
Durable, on-the-go insulation for your favorite hot and cold beverages
Like the rest of OtterBox's products, their tumblers are made to take years of use an abuse and keep right on goin'. The Elevation Tumbler can keep up with you from morning till evening, keeping your favorite beverages hot or cold from sunup to sundown. Backed up by OtterBox's lifetime guarantee. Go ahead and try to find a tougher tumbler, we'll be right here waiting when you get back.
Please note this item is available for domestic US delivery only.
Features
- Durable stainless steel construction built to last a lifetime
- Internal copper lining maintains ideal temperatures
- Sweat-resistant design leaves no rings on surfaces
- Keeps liquid hot or cold for hours
- Accepts Otterbox's other lids — shaker, french press, infuser, hydration — for a customizable tumbler that can be used for almost anything (other lids sold separately)
- Backed up by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty against defects
Materials
- Food-grade stainless steel
- Copper lining
Dimensions
- 20 oz capacity
