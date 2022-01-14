Why mineral glass lenses? Isn’t plastic good enough? It would be, if we were allowed more than a single pair of eyes in our lifetime. To learn about the materials and processes that spell the difference between “good enough” and “great” in eyewear, we turn our bespectacled noses to Australia. It’s here, where Otis is perched at the junction of optical style and technical excellence by committing its entire line of sunglasses to the use of premium mineral glass lenses. At half the weight and double the strength of traditional crown glass, mineral glass makes perfect sense for eyewear; as this environmentally-friendly material grants maximum protection from harmful UVA rays, and is exceptionally scratch and shatter-resistant. But the real kicker behind the glass lenses on each pair of Otis sunglasses is the superior, distortion-free optical clarity, which reduces eyestrain and ensures sharper perception of the world around you. That’s because Otis recognizes that you only get one pair of eyes, and they deserve better.