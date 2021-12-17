You may have heard of this brand before, way back in 2012 when they broke the internet with their original OstrichPillow. One look at the over-the-head travel cushion (with arm holes) and you’ll understand why. They’re a tad ostentatious — the makers were less worried about looks and laser focused on comfort. Well, that was six years ago, and after their cult fanbase begged for a travel-friendly version, they’ve put in the hours and perfected both the form and function of these nap-ready pillows. Enter the OstrichPillow Light, a lightweight and ergonomic neck pillow that also functions as an eye mask and noise muffler. It’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, frequent flyers, and power nappers alike. Made from same high-quality materials as the OG model, it’s sleeker with a minimal design that packs easily into your carry on or commuter bag. Power napping — perfected.