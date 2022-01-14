The good people at Oru have created a game-changing kayak that folds down into a compact, easily portable, easily storable package. And if you ask us, it couldn’t come soon enough. See, one drawback to the 7-square-mile city limits of our San Franciscan home base is that space is at a premium. But thanks to the clever, origami-like design of the Oru, we’ll be able to paddle down the Russian River and beyond at a moment’s notice all summer long. When folded up, the Oru can be hauled like a backpack on hikes to spots otherwise unexplored by traditional kayaks and stashed just about anywhere between adventures. But best of all, thanks to its mere 26 lb. weight and conservative folded dimensions, the Oru meets FAA requirements for checked baggage. Now, excuse us while we look up flights to Glacier Bay.