There’s only one true Madras fabric, and this is it. Hailing from the town of Madras in India (now called Chennai), the classic summer pattern has been produced by the same family-run business for three generations. It was the original founder, in fact, that brought Madras to NYC in the ‘70s and blew it up into a style icon. Now, Original Madras Trading Company is tailoring its own clothes for the first time. Cut and sewn using fabric 100% hand loomed in India, they’re making Madras the original way—when it was a local favorite for looking sharp and staying comfortable in the heat.