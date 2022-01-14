Now that the sun is coming out to play after months of grey, we are being painfully reminded that that ball of fire in the sky is kinda bright. So instead of squinting like Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly all summer, we’re turning to Original Chuck to pull a different page from his playbook: using wide-brimmed hats to fend off the sun and look damn good doing it. A good hat goes a long way in dressing up any look helping you keep your cool.





Original Chuck was founded 30 years ago and has quietly been turning out high quality hats in classic styles ever since. More recently, menswear legend Mark McNairy took over as Creative Director at the brand and they’ve launched even more styles to choose from. From the waterproof, crushable Malcolm travel hat, to the the Celine wide-brimmed fedora with the Guatemalan-inspired hatband, Original Chuck has your head covered this spring.