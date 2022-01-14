The year is 1901. The town is Chippewa Falls, WI. And one of the pillars of American heritage bootmaking is born—Chippewa. In their nearly 120 years in business, they’ve crafted durable leather boots for everyone from soldiers to pilots to professional explorers. And they still stay true to their legacy, making footwear by hand in the USA. Over the last few years (the blink of an eye in the Chippewa timeline), we’ve considered ourselves lucky to get to know their team and build a lineup of limited boots you can only find on Huckberry. This season, we’ve taken their classic 6” Service Boot and put our own, versatile spin on them with handsome Tan Baldwin leather. Like an heirloom briefcase your father gave you, or that hatchet hanging above the mantle, they’re built to work hard and look damn good while they’re at it.