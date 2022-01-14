The guys behind Orange Vessel Co. were sippin’ on a tasty craft brew when they had a “eureka moment”. Sure, plenty of us have ideas after a few adult beverages but this was one was too good to remain scrawled on a bar napkin. After countless sketches and prototypes, the Orange Vessel growler was born.



Traditional glass growlers are the standard for brew-toting. Unfortunately, they've got a few flaws, like construction that leaves the contents exposed to harmful UV rays, narrow necks that cause foaming, and seals that don't always work. Orange decided to use classic stoneware instead with a unique design that directly alleviates all these issues in one fell swoop.



During this Holiday season’s get-togethers don’t be the guy who shows up with a bottle of Two Buck Chuck. Make an unbeatable impression with this handsome growler filled with a tasty seasonal craft brew.



Click here to learn more about Orange Vessel Co..