Orange & Park co-founders, David and John, were old high school classmates who had an unlikely friendship. Pretty much the only thing they had in common was their love of design and their hometown of San Diego. After several years apart and abroad, they reunited and set about creating simple and subtle prints of some of their favorite places. We love their minimalist design and the sleek lines that draw in the eye, but maybe most of all, we love that everything is sustainably printed using recycled paper at a Michigan mill that produces its own electricity.