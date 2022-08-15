Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Up to 45% Off
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Onyx Motorbikes

Where vintage café racer style meets cutting-edge technology, there’s ONYX Motorbikes—the award-winning e-bikes that are changing the way we travel, commute, and explore. Hand-built in California and designed for roving any road (paved or not), the RCR Electric Motorbike gets up to 60 mph in just six seconds, with three unique speed options and a nearly silent ride no matter how fast you’re cruising. Topped off with a battery range of up to 75 miles on a single charge, the RCR keeps you on the road and nowhere near a gas pump.

THE FUTURE OF MOTORBIKES
THE FUTURE OF MOTORBIKES
These award-winning, California-made electric bikes by ONYX go up to 60 mph in just six seconds—with a range of up to 75 miles per charge
Pictured: RCR Electric Motorbike - 72V Standard - Standard / 23AH Battery / Black / Indicators
THE FUTURE OF MOTORBIKES
THE FUTURE OF MOTORBIKES
These award-winning, California-made electric bikes by ONYX go up to 60 mph in just six seconds—with a range of up to 75 miles per charge
Pictured: RCR Electric Motorbike - 72V Standard - Standard / 23AH Battery / Black / Indicators
Subscribe
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCKGORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

$335
Aegis AT - Tanto

SOG KnivesAegis AT - Tanto

$110.95
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

VansStyle 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

$85
  • Made in the USA
Side Pack

1733Side Pack

$180
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Slim

ProofRover Pant - Slim

$118
The Mehlville

The James BrandThe Mehlville

$60
Brise Schoeller Pant

FoehnBrise Schoeller Pant

$130
  • Bestseller
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder10-Year Pullover

$98
The Elko

The James BrandThe Elko

$60
#510

Blundstone#510

$209.95
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$268
  • Made in the USA
Deadstock Stretch Selvedge Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderDeadstock Stretch Selvedge Denim - Straight

$188
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCKGORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

$335
Aegis AT - Tanto

SOG KnivesAegis AT - Tanto

$110.95
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

VansStyle 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

$85
  • Made in the USA
Side Pack

1733Side Pack

$180
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Slim

ProofRover Pant - Slim

$118
The Mehlville

The James BrandThe Mehlville

$60
Brise Schoeller Pant

FoehnBrise Schoeller Pant

$130
  • Bestseller
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder10-Year Pullover

$98
The Elko

The James BrandThe Elko

$60
#510

Blundstone#510

$209.95
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$268
  • Made in the USA
Deadstock Stretch Selvedge Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderDeadstock Stretch Selvedge Denim - Straight

$188
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon