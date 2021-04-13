Year after year, Onsen continues to be one of the bestselling brands here at Huckberry—and for good reason. With a unique waffle weave that makes them absorbent like a sponge but a thousand times softer, Onsen towels are the best thing to happen to a shower since running water. Now that one of-a-kind weave is the star player in a hooded bath robe that combines moisture-trapping abilities with supreme, relaxed comfort. We know you’re not supposed to hang out in your bathrobe all day, but with the Hooded Waffle Robe, nobody can blame you if you did.