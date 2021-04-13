Search Icon

Onsen

Hooded Waffle Robe

Onsen’s crazy absorbent, extra soft waffle weave in a robe made for lounging (and drying you off)

Year after year, Onsen continues to be one of the bestselling brands here at Huckberry—and for good reason. With a unique waffle weave that makes them absorbent like a sponge but a thousand times softer, Onsen towels are the best thing to happen to a shower since running water. Now that one of-a-kind weave is the star player in a hooded bath robe that combines moisture-trapping abilities with supreme, relaxed comfort. We know you’re not supposed to hang out in your bathrobe all day, but with the Hooded Waffle Robe, nobody can blame you if you did.

  • A comfortable, absorbent bath robe made from superior materials
  • Made with long staple supima cotton grown in California
  • Supima cotton fibers are longer, stronger, and rank in the top 1% of finest cotton in the world
  • Onsen’s unique waffle weave is extra absorbent by increasing surface area and trapping moisture
  • Fabric is exceptionally breathable and dries quickly
  • Relaxed fit robes are generously sized for better lounging
  • Attached hood adds warmth and helps dry your hair
  • Large pockets are deep enough to carry your phone, remote, etc without them falling out

