The Onitsuka story goes back to 1949, when a high school basketball coach in Japan asked Kihachiro Onitsuka to design a pair of sneakers perfect for indoor play. This idea sparked between two friends grew quickly—and soon, Onitsuka’s popularity exploded. They outfitted Japanese Olympic teams, collaborated with an early iteration of Nike, and influenced the worldwide sneaker industry for more than 70 years. Fast forward to today, and Onitsuka Tiger focuses on premium reissues of their most classic releases from over the decades. They’re dependable sneakers with deep roots in sports history. And they pair well with just about anything thanks to the clean, timeless designs that put them on the map.