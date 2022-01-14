There are plenty of high-quality knives out in the world, but what you’re looking for is the one that will become your favorite knife — the perfect take-anywhere, do-anything blade that you basically can’t get through a day without using at least once. Gents, we’d like to introduce you to the Fave Utility Knife from OneHundred.



Founded by a father and son duo, Onehundred prides itself on sourcing all materials from within a hundred-mile radius of its Boston hometown. This time around, the team partnered with R. Murphy Knives — a Massachusetts-based manufacturer that’s been in the business for the past 165 years — to create the Fave Utility Knife. Each 4” blade is made from ultra-sharp, high-carbon stainless steel, comes with a leather sheath, and has a handle made from reclaimed maple, mahogany, or walnut woods. Y’know, the same stuff from antique headboards, bowling alley lanes, and even the floor of a mill once owned by Warren Buffet.



