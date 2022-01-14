Solar-powered time telling has come a looong way since the sundial. In fact, the forward-thinking watch brand One Eleven has harnessed the sun’s rays to power their entire line of handsome watches, sustainably eliminating any battery waste. So as long as you don’t live in a subterranean colony with the mole people, you can sport one of their pieces for 10+ years while the sun does its thing. This season, we got our hands on their latest Field Watch—a minimalist everyday watch inspired by vintage field designs, upgraded with sustainable materials and priced at a killer value. Cast in three neutral colorways (a departure from their signature bright colors and bold designs), it’s a simple yet durable style you can easily pair with just about everything in your on- and off-the-clock wardrobe.