For the past ten years, On has risen from a small collection of technical runners favored by Ironmen, to a full lineup of Swiss-engineered sneakers backed by Roger Federer. And we’ve followed them the whole way—even spending quality time at their HQ at the base of the Swiss Alps. Their team is led by triathlon champ Olivier Bernhard, and every product is tested by Olympians, triathletes, and every other stripe of competitor. What sets their shoes apart? CloudTec—their exceptionally lightweight outsole that makes for cushioned landings and explosive takeoffs. We’re glad to have its cushy comfort when we’re running errands, and its springy, supportive responsiveness when we’re running our usual route through the neighborhood. Yep, all that time On spent in the lab paid off.

