OluKai

OluKai is steeped in Hawaiian tradition. Which makes sense given their ergonomic, leather footwear can feel like a permanent vacation from most shoes’ 9-5 daily grind. Their whole lineup of slippers, boots, sneakers, and sandals adhere to the brand’s “wet sand principle,” which means they support your feet like you’re going barefoot on a beach in Kauai. On top of being a Certified B-Corp (a rigid set of sustainability standards), they preserve native Hawaiian lands and traditions through the Ama OluKai Foundation and membership in the Conservation Alliance. Through and through, they’re spreading the spirit of Aloha, to give without any expectation of receiving. And they’re telling Hawaiian stories through each one of their outrageously comfortable shoes—all named for moments in Hawaii’s culture and history.

Mio Li

Mio Li$130.00
Kipuka Hulu

Kipuka Hulu$130.00
Moloa Ie Slipper

Moloa Ie Slipper$100.00
Mahana

Mahana$120.00
Nanea Li

Nanea Li$120.00
Moku Pae

Moku Pae$120.00
Koko'o

Koko'o$75.00
Tuahine Sandal

Tuahine Sandal$100.00
Koko'o

Nalu Slide

