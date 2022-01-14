If you’re like us, you’d rather smell like the Pacific Northwest than, well, just about anywhere else. Thankfully, Heather Sielaff of OLO Fragrances managed to harness the signature scents of the Oregon coast into a 9ml bottle. Coming from a studied background in aromatherapy, Sielaff makes every OLO Fragrance from hand-blended natural ingredients: coconut oil, key accords, essential oils, and absolutes. It’s no surprise that they smell awesome — authentic, masculine, and sophisticated (without overpowering). Forêt calls to mind misty, coastal forests, while Victory Wolf smells like you spent an evening telling stories around the campfire (even if you didn’t). OLO Fragrances are a clear cut above the usual state of your scent, so you can stay active while still smelling great.