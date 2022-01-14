You might know “fair trade” from cruising coffee or chocolate selections at your local grocer, but did you know it’s a term that’s yet to be seen in the world of footwear? Oliberté is the first fair-trade certified shoe company on the planet, which is a big deal considering “fair trade” means that everyone involved in the production of each shoe are paid fair, livable wages. Win-win? We think so. Especially when each pair is made with subtly aged, sustainably sourced leather, for that perfectly worn-in look and a comfortable, sockless feel.



Based in Addis Abba, Ethiopia, Oliberté’s shoes are crafted by hand without sacrificing the livelihood or upward mobility of the artisans who sew each and every thread. This fall, slip into a rugged pair of their premium leather Kuko duck boot, or their Mogado Hi chukkas, with the comfort of knowing you've contributed to the growth of artisans in a developing country. Oliberté’s “trade not aid” philosophy means that for every pair sold, a portion of the proceeds are reinvested into the local community. Not bad for a pair of handsome, travel-ready kicks.