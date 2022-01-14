William Faulkner once said to “write what you know.” And in our opinion, Old Try has taken the famed southern writer’s words to heart, hand printing sayings, images, and evocative ephemera that celebrate the southern heritage of Marianna and Micah Whitson, Old Try’s founders. These limited-edition prints don’t just look damn good hanging on your living room wall — they’ll make you nostalgic for your roots.



Born and raised in Alabama and North Carolina, the Whitson duo lives just outside Boston but longs for the South — and that feeling is exactly what they recreate in their letterpress prints. Each Old Try piece is hand printed on 100 percent cotton canvas or thick-stock letterpress paper in Somerville, Massachusetts in the traditional method (think moveable type and wooden blocks). Whichever side of the Mason-Dixon line you fall on, Old Try offers up some design-forward nostalgia to fit your home, melding Southern heritage with contemporary America. To quote Faulkner again, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”



Click to learn more about Old Try.