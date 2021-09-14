Search Icon

Old Mountain Cast Iron Garlic Roaster

Old Mountain Cast Iron

Garlic Roasterin Black

Color: Black

Size: 
5.5 x 4.5 x 4.75"
Cast iron cookware that’s built to last a lifetime

Everyone knows a good cast iron pan is the backbone of a home kitchen. You can use them for damn near anything, and with just a little care they can be passed down from generation to generation. What you might not know, though, is that the same heirloom quality and durability can be found in other, more purpose-built cookware. Take this Garlic Roaster for example. It really only does one thing, but it does it well. And if you’ve never enjoyed the mouth-watering smell of roasted garlic and herbs wafting out of your kitchen, then it’s about time you do.

  • Cast iron construction that’s durable and will last a lifetime and more
  • Heats evenly and retains heat for even, dependable cooking performance
  • Large size holds even the biggest garlic bulbs
  • Base designed to hold oil and herbs
  • Easy to maintain and care for
  • Pre-seasoned and ready to use
  • Cast iron
  • Stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 5½” x 4½”
  • Weight: 3½ lb

