Everyone knows a good cast iron pan is the backbone of a home kitchen. You can use them for damn near anything, and with just a little care they can be passed down from generation to generation. What you might not know, though, is that the same heirloom quality and durability can be found in other, more purpose-built cookware. Take this Garlic Roaster for example. It really only does one thing, but it does it well. And if you’ve never enjoyed the mouth-watering smell of roasted garlic and herbs wafting out of your kitchen, then it’s about time you do.