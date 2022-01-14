If Old Enfield’s founder Elliott Weeks handed you his resume, you might do a triple-take. As a Veteran who served in the US Marine Corps as an Infantry Rifleman in a couple of tours, he’s already done more than most. But in 2015 he set forth to learn new skills—and wound up teaching himself how to sew on an industrial machine. What started out as a hobby transformed into a passionate business plan—building high-quality bags inspired by the function and simplicity of the reliable gear he used out in the field. Old Enfield was born, as a Veteran-owned company using Veteran-operated suppliers, crafting simple, rugged bags built to stand the test of time. Now, that’s a robust resume.