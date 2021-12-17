The sizeable Okapi pocket knife has the look of a blade you’d find in a dimly lit bar, pinning a treasure map to a table. Since it was first manufactured in 1902 it’s been built rugged enough to survive the African bush with it’s signature combo of a rosewood handle, high-carbon steel blade, and decorative three-star inlay. Those specs combined with a modest price tag have made it legendary amongst hard workers. We’re talkin’ South Africa’s tradesmen, hunters, fishermen, and adventurers — also, outlaws and wildmen. Most famously, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones got his hands on one on a trip to Jamaica. Story goes it hasn’t left his side ever since.