Sometimes we make things we have so much confidence in, that we proudly give our signature as a seal of approval. For John Hancock, it was the Declaration of Independence. For Ogden Made, it’s their line of bags and carry accessories. Based out of Northern Utah, they’ve created equipment so well-constructed that everything they make is backed by a lifetime warranty and signed by the local artisan who built it. All of their products are comprised of water-resistant 1000D Cordura and rip-stop fabric, while sporting a sleek modern design. Their Junction City Messenger Bag is the perfect example of this balance between grit and grace. Tough enough to withstand the harsh conditions of the great outdoors, but soft enough on its quilted interior to protect your lunch and laptop on your commute to work. Having built reliable equipment that doesn’t sacrifice on style, it’s easy to see why Ogden Made so proudly signs their name.