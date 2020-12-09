Premium Homecoat

Plenty of apparel brands produce a little loungewear as a sort of side hustle to their main gig—not OFFHOURS. Making clothing for around the house and atop the couch is all they do, and they do it with fabrics and fits that are not just comfortable, but have a strong sense of design. After all, hanging out at home should never mean feeling lazy. The Homecoat is their flagship piece, and the Premium Lunar version is built from a soft and premium pre-crinkled fabric that looks so on-point you’ll almost be tempted to wear this bad boy outside the house (almost).