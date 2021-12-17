When you look at the small batches of pomades, shampoos, and shaving supplies that O’douds makes out of their Brooklyn lab/HQ, you can tell they’re the product of a dedicated team of tinkerers with a DIY streak. Where most grooming brands strive for complexity, they simplify — and in the process majorly upgrade our daily routines. For instance, instead of tricking your nose with synthetic chemicals, O’douds only uses fresh ingredients straight outta nature (aloe, cedarwood, lime) that naturally smell good while keeping your hair and skin feeling healthy. And instead of outsourcing production, they do all of their mixing, experimenting, pouring, and bottling in-house. It really makes us root for these guys, which is a pretty weird thing to hear yourself saying about soap. But what the hell, it’s true. We wish more brands did it O’douds’ way.