Inspired by the stripped down performance-driven aesthetic that aluminum and titanium provides, Obstructures has created a line of metal wallets that are as low in profile as they are high in performance. Every line, angle, curve and cut has a function. And unlike other metal wallets, Obstructures are designed to be tight in your pockets, yet expandable when needed for easy access. Their unique o-ring construction allows you easily sort through your contents without having to fight against the tension of the bands. To (literally) top it off, each wallet offers an integrated bottle opener for your next backyard BBQ — just don't let those bills catch on fire.