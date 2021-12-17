Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Obra Heading Image
Obra Heading Image

It’s not just a new sneaker, it’s a cultural shift—OBRA is changing the way sneakers function in the world, while honoring tradition, and acting as a positive force in their community. Few folks have mastered functional simplicity like OBRA, and their approach to casual footwear is something the sneaker industry has lacked for decades. In Brazil—where these shoes are handcrafted by local artisans—OBRA means “work of an artist”, which is rather appropriate considering not only their design approach, but the folks that prefer their sneakers. Barbers, artists, chefs, and other craftsmen who spend all day on their feet rely on the utilitarian comfort that OBRA is lauded for. This running-shoe-level comfort is attributed to the natural Brazilian rubber outsole, the extra cushioned footbed, breathable design, and vulcanized rubber protection. Top to bottom these sneakers are well-built and sustainably crafted, using only eco-friendly materials and manufacturing practices.

Heavy Suede Buckled Mule

OBRA

Heavy Suede Buckled Mule$130.00
Heavy Suede Buckled Mule

OBRA

Heavy Suede Buckled Mule$130.00
Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap

OBRA

Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap$150.00
Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap

OBRA

Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap$150.00
Light Suede Mule Wrap

OBRA

Light Suede Mule Wrap$160.00
Light Suede Mule Wrap

OBRA

Light Suede Mule Wrap$160.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$97.98 $130.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$65.98 $120.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$59.98 $120.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon