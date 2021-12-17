It’s not just a new sneaker, it’s a cultural shift—OBRA is changing the way sneakers function in the world, while honoring tradition, and acting as a positive force in their community. Few folks have mastered functional simplicity like OBRA, and their approach to casual footwear is something the sneaker industry has lacked for decades. In Brazil—where these shoes are handcrafted by local artisans—OBRA means “work of an artist”, which is rather appropriate considering not only their design approach, but the folks that prefer their sneakers. Barbers, artists, chefs, and other craftsmen who spend all day on their feet rely on the utilitarian comfort that OBRA is lauded for. This running-shoe-level comfort is attributed to the natural Brazilian rubber outsole, the extra cushioned footbed, breathable design, and vulcanized rubber protection. Top to bottom these sneakers are well-built and sustainably crafted, using only eco-friendly materials and manufacturing practices.