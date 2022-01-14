In 2007, a proudly ragtag group of outdoor industry vets set up shop in Bozeman, MT and vowed to do things differently. With the vast wilderness of greater Yellowstone as their inspiration, they landed on a more holistic way to build hiking boots—better for your feet, and better for our planet. They called themselves Obōz, and after gaining traction early, their legend continues to grow. Aside from spearheading initiatives that’ve planted 3,312,561 trees so far, they also build damn good boots using a unique combination of hand crafting and technological innovation. So 280 hands work on every pair—but they’re also renowned for their lightweight construction and long-haul ergonomic support. By keeping their eyes trained on the rugged landscape these boots are built for, Obōz keeps producing winner after winner.