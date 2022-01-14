When you think of Sweden, a few things that come to mind might include their cold, dark winters, brisk year-round temps, and the Scandinavian art of bundling up. All of which OAS’s founder, Oliver Adam Sebastian, was too familiar with growing up. In fact, his family would escape to Spain yearly on vacation, taking in some much-needed Mediterranean sun. It was on these balmy retreats that Oliver picked up his first vacation-inspired styles—espadrilles never sold before on his home soil. Over the years, he’s continued adding to his lineup of summer-ready styles, infusing sharp, Scandinavian design into breezy, warm-weather layers. We got our hands on a few of his latest beach-centric styles, including the ultra-comfy Terry Polo—a laidback summer essential to inspire your next stint of PTO.