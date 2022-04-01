Even the toughest cynics can see Oak Street Bootmakers are proof that the American dream is alive and well. Oak Street's founder George Vlagos spent his life in the small shoe repair shop of his Greek immigrant father. Growing up working and studying alongside his old man, he learned the anatomy of a perfectly crafted shoe like the back of his hand. He also noticed fewer and fewer pairs of fine footwear coming into the shop for repair through the years as cheap foreign manufacturing became the industry norm. So he decided to do something about it. Founded in 2010, Oak Street pours old-world craftsmanship into each hand-stitched pair of boots. Each shoemaker they employ boasts a resume with at least 20 years of experience. Each carefully-sourced material, from the Chicago Horween leather to the replaceable Goodyear-welted sole is of unrivaled quality. And best of all? Each pair is proudly made in the USA.