“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” — Leonardo da Vinci



Yep, we couldn’t agree more. And looking at the clean lines and pared-down basics coming from O.N.S over in NYC, it seems like we’re all the same page. Just take a look at their Trekker Hoodie—they’ve magically elevated the humble sweatshirt into a sleek, sophisticated piece of leisurewear that looks as good as it feels. With a super comfy stretch-cotton blend, and a textured finish that’s cozy and luxe all at once, you can easily dress it up for a casual night out or wear it while sinking into your couch on Sunday morning. Same goes for their Canvas Jogger Pant, a more polished take on traditional sweats with a sporty cinched ankle and chino-like waist. If you’re a less-is-more kinda guy—O.N.S is speakin’ your language.