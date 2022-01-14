Stepping into a pair of Novestas is kinda like stepping into a time machine. After the time travel smoke clears around your ankles, you’ll first notice that their sneakers are expertly crafted. But there’s a signature feature that indicates you’ve got a Novesta sneaker on your feet: the unmistakable chunky sole and vulcanisation marks that guarantee a true Novesta shoe and its superior durability. Since 1939, Novesta has been crafting their sneakers by hand in the small town Partizánske, smack dab in the middle of Slovakia. Back then, sneakers were built with a little more gusto, ensuring they could handle the tough stuff, and Novesta knew not to mess with that trademark quality. Hell, the only thing that’s really changed—other than making them even more comfortable than before—is ensuring that the manufacturing process meets the highest ecological standards. From limiting waste to using natural rubber and organic materials that are healthier for Mother Earth, Novesta is dedicated to building vulcanized sneakers the right way.